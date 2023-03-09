Kelowna Law Courts. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

North Okanagan murder suspect abandon’s bail application, will remain in custody

Jevon Daniel Smith was arrested in 2021 in connection to the shooting death of Dakota Samoleski

The accused in a North Okanagan murder case will remain in custody after abandoning his application for bail.

Jevon Daniel Smith, born in 1975, is charged with second degree murder in the fatal shooting of Dakota Samoleski in Spallumcheen on Sept. 20, 2021.

According to Dan McLaughlin, communications counsel with the BC Prosecution Service, Smith withdrew his application for a bail hearing in Kelowna Supreme Court Wednesday, March 8, meaning he will remain in custody.

Smith’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024, according to court records.

On Sept. 20, 2021, police were called to a Spallumcheen residence to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area. A search for the suspect’s vehicle led police to Samoleski’s body in the 4500 block of Back Enderby Road. Smith was arrested in Armstrong later that day.

Samoleski and Smith are believed to have been known to each other.

The charge against Smith has yet to be proven in court.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with murder denied bail

READ MORE: Career criminal with almost 100 convictions arrested after Keremeos police car rammed

