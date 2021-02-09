North Okanagan public safety, environmental groups get government grants

Vernon Search and Rescue, Restorative Justice and New Beginnings societies each get funding

An injured equestrian was extricated by the Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society in the North Okanagan Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Vernon Search and Rescue photo)

A trio of public safety and environmental groups in the North Okanagan has received funding from B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants.

The funding is the result of the program dividing up $11 million across the province this year for non-profits that provide public safety and conservation programs.

In the public safety category, Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society received $85,100 while North Okanagan chapter of the Restorative Justice Society was awarded $24,000. Tee Restorative Justice Society was incorporated in 2011 and seeks to repair harm done to people and businesses in cases of wrong-doing.

In the conservation category, Armstrong’s New Beginnings Benevolent Society received a $14,000 boost. The society has since been incorporated under the name of the BC Small Wetlands Association and is a multicultural association founded in 2010 that pursues ecological initiatives to blend traditional Secwepemc knowledge and western science, among other activities.

“This funding ensures community organizations can continue to provide programming to enhance public safety through emergency programs like search and rescue, and to steward and preserve our ecosystems for generations to come,” said Josie Osborne Minister of Public Affairs, in a press release Tuesday.

Each year the grant supports about 5,000 organizations, including arts and culture groups, sports, environment, public safety and human and social services, as well as parent advisory councils in schools throughout the province.

For more information, visit the B.C. government’s Community Gaming Grant FAQ webpage.

Brendan Shykora

ConservationSearch and Rescue