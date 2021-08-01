North Okanagan RCMP investigate pair of deliberately set grassfires

Fires discovered and put out by citizen walking their dog Saturday, July 1, at around 5:30 a.m. near Fraser Road

North Okanagan RCMP and Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department crews got some help from a citizen walking their dog Saturday morning in discovering and putting out two deliberately set grassfires in the vicinity of Fraser Road and Otter Lake Road. (RCMP photo)

As if there isn’t enough concern about smoke and fire already in the area.

North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a pair of deliberately set grass fires in Armstrong Saturday morning, July 31.

A member of the public out for an early 5:30 a.m. walk discovered two small grass fires burning in the ditch near the intersection of Otter Lake Road and Fraser Road. After calling 911, the witness successfully snuffed out the majority of the flames, preventing the spread of the fire prior to the arrival of police and fire crews.

A second small fire discovered in the vicinity was also contained and put out.

An investigation of the scene, conducted by RCMP, determined the circumstances of the fire to be suspicious and police are now turning to the public for their assistance in furthering the investigation.

“It’s distressing that someone would be jeopardizing the safety of our community by intentionally setting these fires,” said Cpl. Dave Blake of the North Okanagan RCMP. “We are asking anyone who has any information about these fires that may assist the investigation to please contact police.”

Police are specifically asking anyone who was in the area of Otter Lake Road and Fraser Road on the morning of Saturday, July 31, between 5 a.m., and 5:30 a.m., who witnessed anything suspicious, or was driving in the area and has dashcam video, to contact the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028. Or, you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1-800-663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible, or call 911.

