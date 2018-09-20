North Okanagan-Shuswap fundraiser delivers for charities

Fuel Good Day has three North Okanagan-Shuswap organizations feeling good.

The Armstrong Regional Cooperative’s Fuel Good Day fundraiser at three gas bar raised more than $10,000. The cooperative donated 10 cents from every litre of fuel purchased at gas bars in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm.

The Vernon gas bar donated $4,063 to the North Okanagan Hospice Society; in Armstrong, $2,794 was raised for the Armstrong Food Bank; and in Salmon Arm, $3,560 was collected for the Shuswap Hospital Foundation.

“The Armstrong Regional Co-op is committed to serving the community and giving back, not just on this day but throughout the year,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager of the Armstrong Regional Co-op. “Fuel Good Day is one of many ways we fuel our communities, whether it’s by sharing profits with our members or supporting local organizations that are doing important work right here in our own backyard.

“We wish to thank everyone that supported Fuel Good Day 2018.”

Fuel Good Day was celebrated at more than 380 Co-op Gas Bars throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and northwest Ontario, each supporting a selected local charitable or nonprofit organization or initiative. The combined result from across Western Canada will be released later in October.

The Armstrong Regional Co-op is a retail co-operative that has proudly served the Okanagan and Shuswap for more than 96 years. Operating three gas bars, three commercial cardlocks and delivering bulk fuel throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap, the Armstrong Co-op serves more than 18,0000 members.

Since 2013, the Armstrong Regional Co-op has returned more than $17 million to its members in cash back and equity, while contributing to many community organizations and initiatives.



