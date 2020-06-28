North Westside residents (with valid ID cards) can dispose of their electronic equipment on Saturday, July 25, at the transfer station. (Pixabay)

North Westside residents can drop off household hazardous waste

Goods will be collected at North Westside Transfer Station Saturday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

North Westside residents looking to dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste products should mark Saturday, July 25, on their calendars.

Residents (with valid resident ID cards) can safely dispose of hazardous waste materials from around their homes at the North Westside Transfer Station from 8 a.m. to noon.

“Household paint and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, domestic pesticides with the poison symbol and PCP number, gas (in an approved ULC container), household and automotive batteries, electronics and computer equipment, along with small appliances, lights and light fixtures will all be collected,” said Rae Stewart, waste reduction facilitator, environmental services, Regional District of Central Okanagan.

“No propane tanks, chemicals or commercial waste products will be accepted. It is important when visiting this facility to ensure you are practicing proper physical distancing from those around you.”

The transfer station is located along the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road (turn at the corner or Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road.)

For more information and details about this collection please contact Kelowna Recycling, also known as the Battery Doctors at 250-860-2866, or the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250, or email recycle@cord.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Hazardous waste materials in North Westside to be collected


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Central Okanagan Regional Districtwaste disposal

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: Motorcade procession memorializes B.C. pilot killed in military helicopter crash
Next story
‘Love is not cancelled’: Upper Fraser Valley wedding businesses prep for meagre summer season

Just Posted

North Westside residents can drop off household hazardous waste

Goods will be collected at North Westside Transfer Station Saturday, July 25, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vernon Lions turn bottles into dollars for local food bank

The Vernon Lions Club raised $1,140 for the Vernon Salvation Army

New owners of Vernon health food store devoted to all things local

The Grant family became the owners of the 40-year-old grocery store in May 2020

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm alerts issued for Okanagan Valley

Vernon and Kelowna will be affected by the weather system coming from the north.

Vernon Panthers guard set to join UBCO Heat

The VSS grad is one of six recruits who will join UBCO’s women’s basketball team in 2020

VIDEO: Motorcade procession memorializes B.C. pilot killed in military helicopter crash

Police-escorted procession brought Capt. Kevin Hagen’s remains to Saanich funeral home

‘Love is not cancelled’: Upper Fraser Valley wedding businesses prep for meagre summer season

Small, intimate ceremonies dominate this summer, with industry looking at a monster year in 2021

Safety is the new hospitality: A guide to summer travel during COVID-19

Any kind of travel comes with risks, experts say, so Canadians overcome by wanderlust need to take precautions

Alert issued after ‘multiple people’ with COVID-19 visit Vancouver strip club

Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge has been temporarily closed

B.C. Centre for Disease Control issues warning for potentially toxic hand sanitizer

Products made by Eskbiochem SA, a company in Mexico, could contain methanol, FDA warns

Child, 3, falls from window in Burnaby, sparking warning from BC Children’s Hospital

Fasten windows and lock balconies are just a few of the suggested safety measures

Toronto cop convicted of assault in beating of Dafonte Miller; brother acquitted

Const. Michael Theriault was cleared, however, of the more serious charge of aggravated assault

Poll suggests how abortion, climate policies affect support for Conservatives

A new survey is highlighting key issues for the most loyal Conservative supporters

Liberal government urged to spend $1.5 billion more to battle COVID-19 abroad

ACT Accelerator supports organizations, health professionals and businesses in their efforts to develop a vaccine

Most Read