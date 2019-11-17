The Vernon campus of Okanagan College will host a trades information session for prospective students Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. in the Trades building. (Okanagan College photo)

Okanagan College Vernon hosting trades session

Information on the trades program at OC will be available Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m.

Okanagan College, Vernon campus, is hosting a Plumbing, Piping and Welding information session on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m., in the new Trades building.

You can learn about entry-level training for plumbers, pipefitters, steamfitters, sprinkler system installers and welders, these industries and job prospects afterward.

READ MORE: Okanagan College Trades Centre benefits from Coldstream companies

Attendees will get to tour the shops, meet the instructors and try a welding activity (*Note: Welding activity requires participants to sign an Acknowledgment of Risk form. Minors under age 19 require a guardian signature. Steel toe boots are also mandatory).

READ MORE: Vernon students discover trades at Okanagan College

All attendees can also enter to win a $5,000 tuition voucher.

Parking is free on campus that evening. More info at www.okanagan.bc.ca/trades or at https://www.facebook.com/events/789601638138271/.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Just Posted

Okanagan College Vernon hosting trades session

Information on the trades program at OC will be available Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m.

Vernon Winter Carnival tickets on sale Dec. 6

Carnival Remembers the 60s will feature events old and new in February 2020

Rockies rally to stop North Okanagan Knights

Home team ties game late, wins 4-3 in overtime

Express edge Vernon Vipers

BCHL’s best team score two powerplay goals in first-period, hold on for 2-1 victory

Vernon Panthers roll to final four; Fulton Maroons eliminated

Panthers dispatch North Van’s Windsor Dukes in high school football quarterfinal; Maroons lose 46-0

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Dallas Smith, Terri Clark to perform on CP Holiday Train’s B.C. stops

Annual festive food bank fundraiser rolling across province from Dec. 11 to 17

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Most Read