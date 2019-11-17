Okanagan College Vernon hosting trades session

Information on the trades program at OC will be available Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m.

The Vernon campus of Okanagan College will host a trades information session for prospective students Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. in the Trades building. (Okanagan College photo)

Okanagan College, Vernon campus, is hosting a Plumbing, Piping and Welding information session on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m., in the new Trades building.

You can learn about entry-level training for plumbers, pipefitters, steamfitters, sprinkler system installers and welders, these industries and job prospects afterward.

Attendees will get to tour the shops, meet the instructors and try a welding activity (*Note: Welding activity requires participants to sign an Acknowledgment of Risk form. Minors under age 19 require a guardian signature. Steel toe boots are also mandatory).

All attendees can also enter to win a $5,000 tuition voucher.

Parking is free on campus that evening. More info at www.okanagan.bc.ca/trades or at https://www.facebook.com/events/789601638138271/.

