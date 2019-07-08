Okanagan fire ‘considered suspicious’ after one unit engulfed in flames

Fire chief said working smoke alarms could make the difference between life and death

West Kelowna Fire Rescue respond to an apartment fire at Quail Court on Boucherie Road on the Westbank First Nation at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019. (submitted)

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) Chief Jason Brolund warns families of the potential danger that can occur from having a faulty smoke detector after an early morning fire destroyed one apartment unit.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, July 8, emergency crews responded to a multi-family residence at Quail Court after receiving reports of an apartment fire on Boucherie Road in Westbank First Nation. When they arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

“This fire serves as a stark reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms. Every residence should have one, it can mean the difference of life or death,” fire Chief Jason Brolund said

Firefighters contained the fire to one unit preventing further damage to neighbouring units. No injuries were reported, Brolund said.

The four other families of Quails Court are in the care of relatives, friends or Emergency Support Services following this morning’s event.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious and RCMP and WKFR remain on scene to investigate.

