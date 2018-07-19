Okanagan residents urged to FireSmart their homes

Regional District of North Okanagan available to help neighbourhoods and groups achieve FireSmart practices

With all of the fires burning throughout B.C., and those closer to home, North Okanagan residents are urged to be prepared.

The Regional District of North Okanagan encourages citizens to protect their property, especially those in wildland-urban interface areas.

See: BX wildfire a ‘fire of note’

With current fire danger ratings between three and four (maximum is five), homeowners should be taking action to FireSmart their property against wildfires. Reduction in risk and loss will result from making smart decisions to reduce fuel loads on the premises and being prepared for the possibility of emergencies. Residents can download a FireSmart Homeowner’s Manual from the Government of British Columbia website that provides simple and preventative steps to reduce wildfire hazards.

“We are available to meet with neighbourhoods and groups in the area to provide advice on what can be achieved, and methods to reduce the risk,” said Alastair Crick, manager of Protective Services. “PreparedBC has a variety of resources available for everyone to be proactive in educating themselves.”

An interactive wildfire map is also available at www.BCWildfire.ca, allowing residents to view the location and details of active wildfires in the province as well as Fire Centre boundaries. The Regional District of North Okanagan falls within the Kamloops/Central fire zone.

The RDNO reminds residents that any open burns larger than a campfire are still prohibited in the region. A campfire burn is identified as half a metre wide by half a metre long by half a meter high. Authorities are currently in the process of determining if these fires are also hazardous.

See: Fire ban looms for Vernon

For more information on wildfires, restrictions and fire preparedness strategies visit www.gov.bc.ca. Residents can also receive instant updates on fire conditions by subscribing to the RDNO email list at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

