Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: heat and smoke alerts

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019

Today’s weather forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

It’s a continuation of yesterday’s sweltering weather, with a special weather notice for Kelowna and Vernon due to a heat spell. Penticton has an air quality alert due to smoke from the fire near Oliver, which continued to grow overnight.

In Kelowna: It will be sunny with clear skies all day. The high is 35 C in 70 per cent humidity.

Tonight: The skies will stay clear throughout the night. Low of 17 C.

In Vernon: Sunny all day with a high of 34 C. The humidity is at 59 per cent.

Tonight: Clear throughout the night with a low of 17 C.

In Penticton: Mainly sunny with a few clouds, with wildfire smoke throughout the day. A high of 34 C in 51 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Expect the smoke to persist through the night. Low 17 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny and clear with a high of 33 C. Humidity at 75 per cent.

Tonight: Clear skies with a low of 15 C.

Wildfire Update:

The evacuation alert for the Eagle Bluff wildfire near Oliver, B.C. was expanded last night after estimates of the fire’s size increased to 900 hectares from 280 hectares.

Read More: Eagle Bluff wildfire smokes up the surrounding communities

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Brendan Shykora
