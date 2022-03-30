One-day water outage planned for Okanagan Landing area next week

Water will be shut off for about 8 hours while crews repair a water main line on April 5

A one-day water outage affecting Okanagan Landing residents has been planned for next week.

On Tuesday, April 5, crews will be conducting a scheduled repair on a water main line. The work comes after the City of Vernon conducted an emergency repair on a main line valve last summer, which now needs to be replaced.

The outage is expected to last eight hours, and the city notes that the service interruption area could expand without notice.

Starting at 8 a.m. April 5, properties in the following areas will experience a temporary water outage:

• 5888 – 7090 Okanagan Landing Road;

• Tronson Road (from Okanagan Landing Road to the east end of Scott Road);

• Lakeshore Road (from Okanagan Landing Road to 2691 Lakeshore Road);

• Marshall Fields;

• Cummins Road;

• Dallas Road;

• Captain Bailey Road and Captain Bailey Way;

• Willow Park Road;

• Longacre Drive to Apollo Road and Upper Apollo Road.

Properties in the following areas are also asked to reduce their water usage:

• Properties west of the 6200 block of Okanagan Landing Rd to the border of the Outback;

• Sunset Properties;

• Whitepoint Road;

• Predator Ridge;

The city asks residents in the affected areas to ensure they have a short-term supply of water before the outage begins.

In preparation for the outage, city operations staff have reviewed the available water resources for the Okanagan Landing and Predator Ridge areas and is confirming the reservoirs in those areas will be full and available for use.

“Contingency plans will be in place in case of emergency,” reads a city press release.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and thanks everyone for your patience and understanding. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.”

