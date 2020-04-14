Open burning still banned for Okanagan

Restrictions continue for high smoke sensitivity zones in an effort to help fight COVID-19

Open burning restrictions are continuing for high smoke sensitivity zones across the province. That includes the Okanagan.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with provincial public health partners is continuing restrictions until June 15. Pursuant to the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation, no new fires may be initiated and no additional material may be added to existing fires. These restrictions do not apply to campfires.

A map of affected areas is shown in yellow in Figure 1 and a high resolution image can be accessed on the provincial Interactive Venting Index webpage. Real-time air quality observations and information regarding the health effects of air pollution can be found at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air.

“As cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in B.C. continue to increase, the BC Centre for Disease Control recommends implementing measures that help reduce excess air pollution in populated airsheds across the province,” said Dan Bings, with the Ministry. “There is strong evidence that exposure to air pollution increases susceptibility to respiratory viral infections by decreasing immune function.”

This means that:

• Deterioration in air quality may lead to more COVID-19 infections overall,

• Deterioration in air quality may lead to more cases of severe COVID-19 infections, adding further demand on our healthcare system, and

• Improvements to air quality may help to protect the whole population from COVID-19 and its potentially severe effects.

Evidence suggests that air pollution from combustion sources is most strongly associated with increased risk of viral infection, particularly vehicle emissions and biomass burning. At this time, the BCCDC recommends that open burning of biomass fuels be restricted in areas with high or moderate risk of population exposure to the resulting smoke.

“While the focus should remain on physical distancing from others to prevent the spread of infection and reduce the number of cases, keeping our air as clean as possible will also help to protect the population during this difficult period,” said Bings.

The restrictions will be evaluated daily and the areas in which they apply may grow or diminish accordingly.

READ MORE: Several wildfires burn in Kamloops Fire Centre

READ MORE: North Okanagan district discourages campfires amid COVID-19

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan group uses 3D printing to make face shields for Interior Health
Next story
VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Just Posted

Tape or no tape: Armstrong parks remain closed due to COVID-19

An individual, or individuals, continue to take caution tape down from Armstrong parks

Open burning still banned for Okanagan

Restrictions continue for high smoke sensitivity zones in an effort to help fight COVID-19

North Okanagan Winterlude proposed to brighten spirits

Community-wide gathering at Armstrong’s IPE Fairgrounds proposed for first weekend in December

Community urged to share luck with Vernon neighbours

Food and toiletry collection underway this week for those in need

Vernon Museum goes green for Earth Day initiative

Social media campaign looks at the environmental impact on the Okanagan

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

VIDEO: Last blast in battle to clear B.C.’s Big Bar landslide

Salmon ladder, pump system underway in Fraser Canyon

Shambhala Music Festival not offering ticket refunds

The festival says it will make tickets redeemable if this year’s dates are postponed

Keremeos hairdresser launches ‘show your roots’ contest

Sarah Leask said she wanted residents to have fun with their current situation

Okanagan group uses 3D printing to make face shields for Interior Health

The group includes employees of the Okanagan Regional Library and UBCO

Dog euthanized after mauling elderly South Okanagan woman, biting animal control officer

RCMP are investigating the attack that caused a 76-year-old woman to be airlifted to hospital

Most Read