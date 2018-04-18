Township of Spallumcheen will host an open house April 30 to explain the major Pleasant Valley Road upgrade. Prep work for the repairs begins this week. (Township of Spallumcheen brochure)

Open house explains road project

Prep work for major upgrade to Spallumcheen’s Pleasant Valley Road starts this week

Pleasant Valley Road in the Township of Spallumcheen is about to get a lot smoother – and safer – once the coming improvements are completed this summer.

Previously announced at a December open house, construction will be starting soon on the 4.7-kilometre stretch of road between Highway 97A and the City of Armstrong border.

To learn more about construction design, phasing, and scheduling, the township will host another open house Monday, April 30, from 3-7 p.m. at the Township Hall (4144 Spallumcheen Way).

“We’re excited about the upgrade and its many benefits for residential, agricultural, and industrial users, including improved safety, access, and traffic flow,” said Mayor Janice Brown. “The funding we received from both the provincial and federal governments, along with our own reserves, also means we can make these much-needed improvements at no extra cost to our citizens.”

RELATED: PV Road project ideal

While actual construction for the area between Pleasant Valley Cross Road and the City of Armstrong boundary will begin in early May, preparation work will commence this week.

Road construction contractor Okanagan Aggregates will be clearing brush, removing fences, surveying for construction layout, and improving drainage ditches and culverts before spring runoff. Township staff is contacting homes and businesses in advance to ensure everyone is aware of the work being done. Road users are advised to watch carefully for construction crews and equipment being moved into the project area.

“We are also interested in hearing about any specific road access needs during construction such as business deliveries or a family reunion,” said Brown. “We recognize that construction comes with its challenges, and we will do our best to keep impacts to a minimum.”

If you’d like to receive ongoing project updates simply forward your e-mail to mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca to be added to the distribution list.

Two-thirds of the $4.5-million funding for Pleasant Valley Road improvements is being provided by the federal/provincial New Building Canada Fund-Small Communities Fund Program. The township’s $1.5-million share will come from existing reserves, meaning taxes will not increase to support the project.


