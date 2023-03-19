Oscars livestream raises $18k for North Okanagan Hospice Society

The event, hosted at the Vernon Towne Theatre, was attended by over 150 people

From left: Susan Hodgson of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society, Kevin Rothwell of the North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS), Carolyn Hoffman (NOHS) and Lisa Matthews (NOHS) pose with the check of $18,000. (Contributed)

More than just golden statues were handed out at the 95th Academy Awards last Sunday.

The Vernon Towne Theatre played host to a livestream of the event, where $18,000 was raised for the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

Also presented by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society, over 150 people were in attendance, including Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte.

Patrons walked the red carpet, were treated to a glass of wine and charcuterie boxes while being entertained by Beach Radio host Jason Armstrong.

Armstrong handed out replica Oscar statues and gift cards from Intermezzo to attendees who answered trivia or recited a famous line from a previous award-winning movie.

Five lucky individuals won dinner and a movie courtesy of The Italian Kitchen and The Towne Theatre, and one person took home a $200 gourmet basket from Orchard Valley Retirement.

Sponsorships, ticket sales, donations, 50/50 and bucket draw proceeds resulted in just over $18,000 in net proceeds.

Due to the success of the night, the two societies are looking to run the event again in 2024.

More information can be found at nohs.ca.

