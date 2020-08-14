A pedestrian was struck near the CIBC on 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon Aug. 14, 2020. (Google Maps)

Pedestrian struck downtown Vernon

Emergency responders are on scene on Main Street near the CIBC, traffic affected

First responders are on scene at 30th Avenue in Vernon after a pedestrian was struck shortly after 3:40 p.m., Friday (Aug. 14).

Traffic is being blocked in both lanes by emergency vehicles near the CIBC downtown.

More to come.

Most Read