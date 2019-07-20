Pick your own salsa at Vernon’s Davison Orchards

Event allows people an authentic “farm-to-fork” experience August 16

Vernon’s Davison Orchards will offer a true “farm-to-fork” experience next month.

On August 16, the orchard is hosting an event where participants can pick their own salsa.

To start, participants will visit the tomato and pepper patch to pick ingredients for a batch of salsa.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Davison Orchards celebrates 86 years

After selecting sun-ripened produce from the field, participants will then learn how to make their own variety of salsa in the cannery. They will finish the evening on the patio with a plate of nachos and their hand-made salsa before taking their remaining salsa home to enjoy.

The Friday event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the cost is $49.99, plus GST.

Pre-registration required. For more information or to register, call 250-549-3266 or email marketing@davisonorchards.ca.


