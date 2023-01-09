Police believe missing woman in Vernon area

Crystal Swetz-Wallace, 39, hasn’t been heard from since Dec. 16

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Crystal Swetz-Wallace, 39, last had contact with family on Dec. 16, 2022 and has not been heard from since. She is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Swetz-Wallace is described as five-feet tall, 126 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

