The BX Ranch Dog Park will temporarily close May 1-10 for park upgrades. (Facebook photo)

Popular Vernon dog park to close temporarily for upgrades

A popular Vernon dog park is getting some upgrades which will result in a temporary closure of the facility.

The BX Ranch Dog Park will be closed from May 1 to May 10 while crews improve the walking paths within the park.

The current wood fibre pathways will be replaced with more weather-resilient and accessible gravel pathways.

“The improvements aim to increase park accessibility and enhance the user experience,” said the Regional District of North Okanagan in a release. “The site will remain closed 24 hours a day during construction to ensure public safety.”

Signs have been posted on-site to notify park users of the closure. During the closure, members of the public are encouraged to use the Mutrie Dog Park located at 4011 Mutrie Road or explore other dog-friendly parks and trails.

Upgrades to the Mutrie Dog Park are also planned for this spring, including the addition of shade trees, a water fountain for dogs and their human guardians, and similar pathway upgrades.

The RDNO will provide an update when the dates that this work will take place are confirmed.

