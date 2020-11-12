2019 Heritage Fair, Mission Hill Elementary. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Positive COVID-19 case at Vernon elementary school

Mission Hill families alerted to ‘community member’ isolating

Families of Mission Hill Elementary have been alerted to a positive case of COVID-19.

The school sent an email Thursday, Nov. 12 saying that a “school community member tested positive.”

Interior Health school exposure notices confirm there was potential exposure Nov. 9 and 10.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the school’s email reads.

The Vernon School District continues to have minimal coronavirus cases. Whereas Kelowna elementary, secondary and private schools have reported numerous cases.

This is one of the 34 cases of COVID-19 over the past two days in the Interior Health region.

READ MORE: 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

READ MORE: City of Vernon requests mask-wearing at its facilities

Most Read