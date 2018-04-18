Potential school bus changes drive concern

Parents are concerned about potential transporation restructuring in School District 22.

The district, which is facing a budget deficit of $420,000 for the 2018/19 school year, met about 50 members of the public to discuss potential ways to mitigate the deficit, including a charge for courtesy riders and bus route optimization.

A potential cost saving initiative, which caused debate among those in attendance, would be to implement a charge to courtesy riders—students who bus to specialty programs such as Beairsto Elementary, Montessori and the Vernon Community School.

“We’ve been offering rides for years that don’t follow policy. When you’re on budget, you’re likely to let that go,” Rogers said.

Complimentary rides are given to students who attend school within a 2.4km radius. According to Ministry of Education policy, the district is not required to provide free busing to students who live outside that radius or to those in programs of choice.

As the changes are only a suggestion, potential costs haven’t been discussed, but across the province it ranges from $250 to 400 per year, Rogers said. However, for those who are unable to afford the charge, there is help in place.

“If there are financial problems, we have a hardship policy,” Rogers said.

By charging courtesy riders and the elimination of runs not required per board regulation, the district estimates recurring savings of $440,000.

Lisa LaBoucane, Vernon Teachers’ Association president, said the budget adjustment plan doesn’t cover all the bases.

“This is a very small portion of a $73 million budget, and I don’t think this covers all potentials,” LaBoucane said. “There’s way more that could have been considered that wasn’t.”

LaBoucane expressed concern over potential cuts to special education, including a reduction of two school-based resource team teachers, the unfilled mental health liaison and unfilled elementary behaviour teacher

“My biggest hope is we don’t cut direct support for kids—our special needs students can’t afford to have more cuts,” LaBoucane said. “We need to be adding into that system. We need to turn over other rocks. We need added supports because our special education numbers are growing. If you cut services, I believe you’re cutting services that kids require.”

Those in attendance were given questionnaires to fill out to give their feedback on potential cost saving measures.

“We have a $420,000 hole we need to fill going into next year,” said Adrian Johnson, assistant secretary-treasurer.

A primary source for the deficit is the elimination of MSP premiums by the government.

“To offset that, the province is implementing a payroll tax,” Johnson said, adding that the tax will be more expensive to the district than MSP premiums.

The district is accepting feedback until 12 p.m. April 20, when trustees will take the information into consideration. The board is slated to approve the 2018/19 budget adjustment plan at the April 25 board of education meeting and give third and final reading to the bylaw by June 30.

“Our job as a district is to meet the needs of the students in our district,” said superintendent Joe Rogers. “What we’re looking for is your opinions on what you want us to lose.”

Parker Crook | Reporter