Vernon Fire Rescue was called to Mount Robson Place Saturday afternoon after mud and water began sloughing off the hillside, causing concern for some of the homes in the area. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Precautionary evacuation still in effect for Vernonites near mudslide

Six townhomes were affected by a small mudslide Saturday

The precautionary evacuation is still in effect for residents of six townhomes that were affected by a small mudslide Saturday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Resecue Services (VFRS) responded to calls of water and sliding mud on Mount Robson Place shortly after 2 p.m.

“As a precaution, six townhome units were evacuated,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “There were no injuries reported due to the slide and no structures were immediately involved. The residents have received assistance from Emergency Support Services and have been provided food and accommodations for the night.”

A geotechnical engineer is assessing the hillside. Chief Lind said the topsoil is sloughing which is expected to cause a mess for a short time, but there is no immediate risk to people in the area.

Chief Lind is awaiting the report from the geotechnical engineer that will determine what steps must be taken next.

