Precautionary water quality notice on for Duteau customers

Not a boil water notice but a precautionary measure after UV shutoff

Customers on the Duteau Creek Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection facility are on a precautionary water quality notice, the Regional District of North Okanagan said.

A leak in the pipe that carries water from the facility to customers was discovered and the UV treatment was temporarily shut off to allow for repairs.

“Out of abundance of caution and to notify customers of the change in treatment, GVW (Greater Vernon Water) is sharing this water quality notification,” the release said.

The leak is being assessed and once the extent of the leak is determined a repair date will be set. An exact date is not known at this time. Updates will be posted at rdno.ca and emailed out to those subscribed to the Email Alert System.

Customers switched to the Kalamalka Lake Source on Oct. 31 have since been returned to Duteau and are included in the precautionary water quality notice.

