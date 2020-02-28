Project on track to fix pooling water issue plaguing Vernon

Water drainage issues on 48th Avenue, near Highway 97, are being addressed by the City of Vernon starting March 2. (Submitted Photo)

Drainage issues that have long plagued a north Vernon roadway are close to being fixed

The final phase of a major construction project on 48th Avenue (between 29th Street and Highway 97) is scheduled to begin Monday, March 2. The project includes a new drainage culvert, road improvements and multi-use pathway on the north side of 48th Avenue.

“In 2019, crews started constructing the multi-use pathway and curbing, and constructed a storm outfall and concrete culvert to address regular flooding issues on the road,” the City states in a release. “This final phase of the project will include the construction of storm sewer pipes and manholes, road grading and the completion of the multi-use pathway and culvert.”

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of June, weather permitting.

During construction, lane closures will be required on 48th Avenue between 32nd Street and Anderson Way, however crews will maintain a minimum of one eastbound lane and one westbound lane for traffic. Access to area businesses will remain open to both traffic and pedestrians. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

“The City reminds motorists to obey all traffic control signs and to slow down in work zones. The City appreciates motorists’ patience as this project is completed.”

For more information on the 48th Avenue project, visit www.vernon.ca/capitalworks or call 250-550-3634.

