Propane tank thefts explode in Vernon

With numerous summer recreational vehicles on the road, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are warning residents that theft of propane tanks are on the rise.

Police continue to investigate multiple theft reports where propane tanks are being taken from recreational vehicles throughout the area.

The majority of reports made to police involve tanks that were not secured to the RV or were in plain view.

“When a propane bottle is recovered by police, it is hard to determine who that tank belongs to as there are often no distinguishing marks or serial numbers associated to them. Tracking down a victim and or proving its stolen property is difficult when recovered,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“Labelling the tanks with identifiable markings or numbers unique to the owner is a good start in being able to identify the tank if recovered.”

The RCMP reminds RV owners to secure their propane tanks or store them out of sight when not in use.

This includes propane tanks used for barbecues as well.

To report a suspicious person or activity in your area call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171 or submit an anonymous tip to www.nokscrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-847-2222.

