A packed room at the Regional District of North Okanagan’s public consultation event in Coldstream on Tuesday, where people were invited to give their feedback on proposed concepts for the Okanagan Rail Trail’s northern extension. (Photo: RDNO)

Public feedback given at well-attended Okanagan Rail Trail event

Residents gave their feedback on design concepts for the trail’s northern expansion on Tuesday

Residents filled the Coldstream Women’s Institute on Tuesday for a public consultation on the Okanagan Rail Trail’s northern expansion.

The Regional District of North Okanagan event provided residents the chance to give their feedback on design concepts for the trail’s northern expansion and public washrooms.

“We had more residents attend than expected,” the district’s manager of parks Keith Pinkoski said.

“You can tell that people are passionate about the future of the Okanagan Rail Trail and their insight and feedback is certainly going to be valuable going into creating the final concepts.”

If you missed the event, you can still have your say.

Feedback can be provided through an online survey at rdno.ca/ORTwork. Those filling out the survey are asked what they like most and least about the proposed trail concepts and public washrooms, what amenities they would like to see added and if the design concepts would draw them to the area.

Instant updates on RDNO projects including the Rail Trail extension are available to those who subscribe to the RDNO email list at rdno.ca/subscribe.

Later this fall, there will be a second event to gather up the feedback from Tuesday’s consultation—part of the second annual Community Services Open House. The event will allow residents to ask questions and give feedback on various projects within the district.

The time and location of the event hasn’t been finalized but will be shared once confirmed.

READ MORE: Letter: About cyclists and bike paths

READ MORE: Details on Okanagan Rail Trail closures released

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
RCMP seize $1.9 million in B.C. traffic stop
Next story
B.C. man fined for lack of e-bike insurance points finger at confusing rules

Just Posted

Vernon Vipers add to den for home opener

Snakes add one, lose one in time for double weekend hockey play

VIDEO: Police interview with Sagmoen made public

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Falkland senior still missing

RCMP are worried about Bjorn Collnes after his van was recovered in Westwold

Public feedback given at well-attended Okanagan Rail Trail event

Residents gave their feedback on design concepts for the trail’s northern expansion on Tuesday

Vernon’s two cents on Trudeau’s problematic photographs

73% of Vernon residents polled say Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell was ‘in the past’

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

How to get that Spark Joy feeling

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

B.C. Premier John Horgan worried about ‘rise of racism’

Asked to comment on Justin Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ incidents

Forestry watchdog warned B.C. government about Bamfield Road in 2008

Ombusman’s specific concerns re-surface in wake of bus crash that killed two students

On this day 126 years ago New Zealand women granted right to vote

New Zealand women beat Canadians to the polls by 26 years

Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

B.C. Liberal leader says private sector development will help housing affordability

Andrew Wilkenson spoke in Kelowna during a real estate conference

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

Most Read