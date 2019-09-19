Public feedback given at well-attended Okanagan Rail Trail event

Residents gave their feedback on design concepts for the trail’s northern expansion on Tuesday

A packed room at the Regional District of North Okanagan’s public consultation event in Coldstream on Tuesday, where people were invited to give their feedback on proposed concepts for the Okanagan Rail Trail’s northern extension. (Photo: RDNO)

Residents filled the Coldstream Women’s Institute on Tuesday for a public consultation on the Okanagan Rail Trail’s northern expansion.

The Regional District of North Okanagan event provided residents the chance to give their feedback on design concepts for the trail’s northern expansion and public washrooms.

“We had more residents attend than expected,” the district’s manager of parks Keith Pinkoski said.

“You can tell that people are passionate about the future of the Okanagan Rail Trail and their insight and feedback is certainly going to be valuable going into creating the final concepts.”

If you missed the event, you can still have your say.

Feedback can be provided through an online survey at rdno.ca/ORTwork. Those filling out the survey are asked what they like most and least about the proposed trail concepts and public washrooms, what amenities they would like to see added and if the design concepts would draw them to the area.

Instant updates on RDNO projects including the Rail Trail extension are available to those who subscribe to the RDNO email list at rdno.ca/subscribe.

Later this fall, there will be a second event to gather up the feedback from Tuesday’s consultation—part of the second annual Community Services Open House. The event will allow residents to ask questions and give feedback on various projects within the district.

The time and location of the event hasn’t been finalized but will be shared once confirmed.

