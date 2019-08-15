North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold (right) co-hosted a recent meeting on public safety. (Morning Star - file photo)

Public safety focus of North Okanagan-Shuswap MP meeting

Mel Arnold co-hosts event with deputy shadow cabinet public safety minister Glen Motz

Public safety was the centre of discussion at a recent meeting hosted by North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, joined at the meeting by co-host Glen Motz, MP and deputy shadow cabinet minister for public safety.

The gathering drew together leaders and representatives of federal, provincial and municipal government, law enforcement and organizations providing frontline services for public safety.

The discussion touched on many factors of public safety in the North Okanagan- Shuswap including mental health resources, addiction treatment supports, evolving roles of frontline officers and community support personnel.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP continues RCMP Appreciation Day push

“In my role, connecting with communities across the country, I have heard a consistent message that it will take concerted effort from all levels of government to address the poverty, mental health and addiction issues that also pose a threat to public safety,” said Motz. “The current Liberal policies are not addressing the public safety aspect and Canadians deserve better.”

Added Arnold: “Law enforcement and community support personnel in our region are facing increasing demands for mental health and addiction recovery support. Increased support for organizations supporting mental health and addiction recovery combined with growth of accessible and affordable housing would reduce the demands on law enforcement and outreach organizations while also strengthening public safety.”

Other steps for preventing crime and self-harm were also discussed including the question of how personnel supporting persons at risk may initiate interventions earlier to potentially reduce the severity of crime and addiction.

READ MORE: North Okanagan-Shuswap MP calls for response to failing invasing species program

There was also a clear message from municipal government representatives expressing the need for local communities and law enforcement to be involved in processes related to the release of persons deemed to be a risk or potential risk to public safety.

“Input from front line personnel and elected community leaders about what is and is not working helps us, as legislators and policy makers, better understand how public support systems are operating and what changes are needed to improve public safety and security in our rural and urban communities,” said Arnold.

“I am grateful for the contributions of those who attended and will continue to advocate for the resources and laws required to increase public safety in our communities.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Beaver family spotted at Vernon beach

Just Posted

North Westside woman never harassed fire chief: B.C. Supreme Court

Community fire chief made complaint against resident; Supreme Court overturns court ruling

Okanagan Indian Band suing feds for access to clean water

Canadian government not serious about safe drinking water for First Nations communities, Chief says

Vernon mountain biking advocacy group wins provincial volunteer award

BC Parks recognizes North Okanagan Cycling Society for volunteer efforts

More downtime announced for Tolko Armstrong, Lumby divisions

High cost of logs, weak markets lead to downtime from Aug. 17 to Sept. 2

Vernon kids spend summer sharpening volleyball skills

Vernon Christian School hosts weeklong camps to sharpen skills for the court

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Air quality advisory lifted for Central and South Okanagan

The advisory lasted 10 days in relation to the smoke from the nearby Eagle Bluff wildfire

Bizarre accusations, insults and profanity fly around small town B.C. courthouse

“He put a bullet in his own head and he says he’s afraid of me”

Okanagan Connector closed due to collision

DriveBC said an estimated time of opening not available nor is a detour

Pedestrian on Okanagan bridge allegedly caused several collisions

A man was ejected from his motorbike and went through the back window of a Mercedes

Two-vehicle collision halts eastbound Highway 1 traffic in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews are on scene at the accident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Bears in South Okanagan searching for food before hibernating

Garbage containers left out overnight provide easy food sources

Cross Canada horseback riding sisters trek through Similkameen

Sister duo is raising money and awareness about the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

Most Read