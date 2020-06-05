The automatic ‘walk’ signal has been removed at four Vernon intersections June 5, 2020, as the province moves further into Phase 2 of its Restart Plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Mark Brett/Black Press Media)

Push for walk signal at these Vernon crosswalks

The automatic function has been removed for some busy intersections as traffic volumes increase

Vernon pedestrians will once again have to push the “walk” buttons as the city will be removing some automated phases as COVID-19 regulations loosen.

The City of Vernon continues to follow the guidelines established by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in response to the pandemic, and the removal of automatic pedestrian phases at four intersections is part of that.

This week, the city will remove the automatic function at 25th Avenue / 34th Street, and on 27th Street at 30th Avenue, 32nd Avenue, and 35th Avenue.

The city first implemented pedestrian walk phases at 10 intersections in March so pedestrians weren’t required to touch the buttons to get the “walk” signal. The reduced traffic volumes throughout March and April allowed the city to reduce touch points.

Now that the province has entered Phase 2 of its Restart Plan, traffic volumes have started to increase steadily along these roadways.

Meanwhile, the six automated buttons downtown will continue to operate.

These are found at:

  • 30th Avenue and 37th Street (Alexis Park Drive)
  • 30th Avenue and 34th Street
  • 30th Avenue and 30th Street
  • 30th Avenue and 29th Street
  • 32nd Avenue and 33rd Street
  • 32nd Avenue and 30th Street

Signs are posted at the aforementioned intersections to alert pedestrians they don’t need to touch the button.

READ MORE: Woman injured as purse snatched downtown Vernon

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter protester stands alone in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times
Next story
Youth advocacy group pulls out of Vernon Black Lives Matter protest

Just Posted

Youth advocacy group pulls out of Vernon Black Lives Matter protest

Earth Strike Vernon pulled its support after concerns raised about Kelowna, Vernon protests

Push for walk signal at these Vernon crosswalks

The automatic function has been removed for some busy intersections as traffic volumes increase

‘I just felt I had to do something’: Vernon Black Lives Matter protest organizer

Young woman organizes peaceful protest to take place next week at Vernon courthouse

Woman injured as purse snatched downtown Vernon

Two young men were arrested following detailed statements from witnesses

Vernonites encouraged to get active for National Fitness Day

National Health and Fitness Day takes place this Saturday, June 6

Second video of Kelowna RCMP arrest shows Mountie punching suspect at least 10 times

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties

First day back; attending elementary school amid COVID-19

“… Social connections are certainly important for kids,” said Penticton principal Dave Richie.

Hundreds of people gather at Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Almost 600 people are rallying in Stuart Park, downtown Kelowna

Okanagan’s Grand Chief Stewart Phillip appeals for living-donor kidney transplant

Okanagan Nation Alliance Grand Chief has chronic kidney disease

New video evidence in Surrey man’s West Kelowna murder trial shown in court

The defence closed its case following the playing of the video in court, marking the end of the evidentiary phase of the trial

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Community backlash over Black Lives Matter rally in Kelowna

Some members of Kelowna’s black community stated they don’t support Friday’s rally

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

B.C. starts to see employment return under COVID-19 rules

Jobless rate for young people still over 20% in May

Most Read