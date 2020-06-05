Push for walk signal at these Vernon crosswalks

The automatic function has been removed for some busy intersections as traffic volumes increase

The automatic ‘walk’ signal has been removed at four Vernon intersections June 5, 2020, as the province moves further into Phase 2 of its Restart Plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Mark Brett/Black Press Media)

Vernon pedestrians will once again have to push the “walk” buttons as the city will be removing some automated phases as COVID-19 regulations loosen.

The City of Vernon continues to follow the guidelines established by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in response to the pandemic, and the removal of automatic pedestrian phases at four intersections is part of that.

This week, the city will remove the automatic function at 25th Avenue / 34th Street, and on 27th Street at 30th Avenue, 32nd Avenue, and 35th Avenue.

The city first implemented pedestrian walk phases at 10 intersections in March so pedestrians weren’t required to touch the buttons to get the “walk” signal. The reduced traffic volumes throughout March and April allowed the city to reduce touch points.

Now that the province has entered Phase 2 of its Restart Plan, traffic volumes have started to increase steadily along these roadways.

Meanwhile, the six automated buttons downtown will continue to operate.

These are found at:

30th Avenue and 37th Street (Alexis Park Drive)

30th Avenue and 34th Street

30th Avenue and 30th Street

30th Avenue and 29th Street

32nd Avenue and 33rd Street

32nd Avenue and 30th Street

Signs are posted at the aforementioned intersections to alert pedestrians they don’t need to touch the button.

