Raptors returning to nature centre

A turkey vulture soars through the crowd during The Raptors launch party at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre in 2017. The popular attraction returns to the centre for two stints in 2018. (Morning Star file photo)

A truly thrilling experience returns to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre in 2018.

The Raptors come back to ABNC June 8-July 1 and then again Sept. 14-Oct. 6.

“These Birds of prey will inspire and awe audiences of all ages,” said ABNC events and communications coordinator Vicki Proulx. “Silent predators from the sky, swooping down with speed, precision and deadly intent. The Raptors at Allan Brooks is your only place in the Okanagan to get close to these amazing birds.”

Returning for their third year, the Raptors are becoming a staple for tourists and residents alike in the Okanagan.

The Raptors offers two unique opportunities for you to get up close and personal with some stunning predators. Flight demonstrations get you close to five different bird species and a Raptor Encounter Course gets you even closer. The Raptors’ handlers educate on the critical role these birds play in nature as well as the most incredible ways in which they help maintain the delicate ecological balance of our planet.

Book a hands-on encounter where you’ll meet the birds on your own glove. This small group experience is the perfect way to connect with the birds and foster an appreciation and understanding for them.

Flight Demonstrations happen at 11:30 a.m. daily Tuesday-Sunday as well as at 3:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Encounters can be booked daily Tuesday-Sunday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. plus an additional encounter at 4:15 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Whether you choose to get close, or closer, these unforgettable experiences will help you form a lasting respect for the natural world.

“We are thrilled to be hosting The Raptors once again in our Grassland Theatre for a total of six weeks in 2018,” said Aaron Deans, ABNC executive director. “One of the most enjoyable features of the program is the audible oohing and aahing, like watching fireworks, of those in the audience.”

The Raptors programs are offered in collaboration with The Raptors of Duncan, B.C., whose flying demonstrations and interactive experiences have long been praised as a standard in conservation messaging and bird care and well-being.

“We are so excited to bring our raptors back to ABNC. Our goal is to get people closer to these incredible birds and the ABNC is such a perfect location for our raptors to soar,” said Robyn Radcliffe, operations manager of The Raptors. “We are all about inspiring awe for wildlife – what better way to foster a connection between nature and people than to experience these beautiful and fierce predators of the sky up-close.”

Tickets are available starting Monday.

For program details and pricing visit www.abnc.ca. While children, parents and grandparents will all be in awe of the birds, these unique and engaging programs are also available to corporate members and guests looking for team building, employee appreciation incentives or business development opportunities.



