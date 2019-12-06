RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

Hayley Haines was last seen Dec. 3

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman reported missing.

Hayley Haines was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 3, downtown in the area of Columbia Street and Third Avenue, near Royal Inland Hospital.

Haines is First Nations, stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and, when last seen, was wearing a grey hooded jacket, a black and grey striped sweater, black yoga pants and grey boots.

Anybody with information on Haines’ whereabouts is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

Kamloops This Week

READ MORE: Overdose deaths cut in half in Vernon

READ MORE: Gingerbread land spreads smiles for Vernon seniors

Previous story
VIDEO: MPs reflect on anti-feminist violence on 30th anniversary of Montreal massacre
Next story
Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

Just Posted

Year in jail for ex-Vernon Judo coach for child porn

Bryan McLachlan pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography

RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

Hayley Haines was last seen Dec. 3

Crown looks to ‘build the jigsaw puzzle’ on Day 2 of Sagmoen trial

Defence questioned whether search warrant police executed was obtained on solid grounds Thursday

Gingerbread land spreads smiles for Vernon seniors

Halina Centre’s Christmas luncheon Dec. 11

North Okanagan MP says throne speech lacked specifics

‘Trudeau government presented a vague agenda,’: MP Mel Arnold

WATCH: Diehard Vernon Winter Carnival goers line up for event tickets

Susan O’Brien was the first in line at 6:45 a.m. Friday

BREAKING: Firefighters battling house fire in Kelowna

The house is located 165 Valleyview Road in Rutland

B.C. Transit scores 28 used fareboxes on eBay, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

Get Outdoors!: Crash course in cloud formation for Vernon sky watchers

Look up this December to study the sky with expertise

Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Revelstoke after head-on collision between trucks

The highway isn’t expected to reopen until after 2 p.m.

Morning Start: Happy Saint Nicholas Day

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 6

EDITORIAL: Reflecting on a tragedy, 30 years later

While the Montreal Massacre made headlines because of its scale, gender-based violence is not new

Most Read