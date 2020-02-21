An RCMP Volunteer peers into a parked vehicle with items left clearly visible inside. (RCMP)

RCMP volunteers sought for Vernon, Lumby

Core classroom training set to begin this spring

The Vernon and Lumby RCMP Volunteer Programs are looking for 18 recruits to join the ranks before April.

For more than 27 years, the community-based volunteer group has helped minimize crime throughout Vernon and its surrounding areas as the extra ears and eyes for Mounties on the streets and at events.

Interested applicants must be between 19-79 years old, have no criminal record, pass a security screening, complete the core training program and make a two-year commitment to the program.

A five-night core classroom training program will take place April 15-16 and continuing April 21, 22 and 23.

Training will teach patrol skills, note-taking, court processes, observation skills and incident report writing.

Upon completion of the 18-hour classroom training, new recruits will work with volunteer trainers to gain practical skills.

volunteers will take part in night patrols of the city, foot patrol at special events, speed watch operations, distracted driving operations, small vessel safety equipment checks, invasive mussel boat checks, disaster response and theft from vehicle crime prevention.

The program is a crucial way RCMP engage with the community to deliver more effective policing.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact crime prevention administration Nikki Mulder as soon as possible to fill out an application and arrange an interview time. She can be reached at 250-550-7847 or nmulder@vernon.ca.

READ MORE: Armstrong Kin Club celebrates 100

READ MORE: Stinky situation for some in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Okanagan man in desperate need of kidney donor

Just Posted

RCMP volunteers sought for Vernon, Lumby

Core classroom training set to begin this spring

$55K consultation fees for Vernon to dump effluent in lake

Savings from pumping reclaimed water to reservoir to cover costs

Stinky situation for some in Vernon

Unexpected issue disrupted Thursday’s garbage service, Saturday pickup scheduled

Armstrong Kin Club celebrates 100

All-Canadian service club gives back to communities from coast to coast

Vernon firefighters respond to car fire

No smoke or visible flames seen in Bella Vista Road incident

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Gas drops below a dollar per litre in Penticton

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Pawsative Pups: You have a new puppy, now what?

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

Sewer service planned for South Okanagan community of Kaleden

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen plans to extend Okanagan Falls system into Kaleden

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Mitchell’s Musings: Modern language is a work in progress

Communication requires more critical thinking from listeners

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Most Read