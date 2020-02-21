RCMP volunteers sought for Vernon, Lumby

An RCMP Volunteer peers into a parked vehicle with items left clearly visible inside. (RCMP)

The Vernon and Lumby RCMP Volunteer Programs are looking for 18 recruits to join the ranks before April.

For more than 27 years, the community-based volunteer group has helped minimize crime throughout Vernon and its surrounding areas as the extra ears and eyes for Mounties on the streets and at events.

Interested applicants must be between 19-79 years old, have no criminal record, pass a security screening, complete the core training program and make a two-year commitment to the program.

A five-night core classroom training program will take place April 15-16 and continuing April 21, 22 and 23.

Training will teach patrol skills, note-taking, court processes, observation skills and incident report writing.

Upon completion of the 18-hour classroom training, new recruits will work with volunteer trainers to gain practical skills.

volunteers will take part in night patrols of the city, foot patrol at special events, speed watch operations, distracted driving operations, small vessel safety equipment checks, invasive mussel boat checks, disaster response and theft from vehicle crime prevention.

The program is a crucial way RCMP engage with the community to deliver more effective policing.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact crime prevention administration Nikki Mulder as soon as possible to fill out an application and arrange an interview time. She can be reached at 250-550-7847 or nmulder@vernon.ca.

