RCMP’s weekly most wanted

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance in finding five wanted persons.

Derek Hawthorne is wanted for breaching a conditional sentence order. The 47-year-old male is Caucasian, 6’3” tall, weighs 201 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Dylan Johnson is wanted for taking a vehicle without consent. The Caucasian male is 30 years old, 5’7” tall, weighs 155 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Mitchell Sakowski is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order. He is 26 years old, a Caucasian male, standing 6’0” tall, weighing 161 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sonny Gregoire is wanted for assault and mischief. The 32-year-old Aboriginal male is 6’1” tall, weighs 161 lbs and black hair and brown eyes.

Nathan Lobb is wanted for breach of undertaking. Lobb, 38, is a Caucasian male, standing 5’10” tall, weighs 196 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals,” said Const. Kelly Brett.

See related: RCMP’s most wanted

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.