RCMP’s weekly most wanted

Vernon-North Okanagan detachment seeking five individuals

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance in finding five wanted persons.

Derek Hawthorne is wanted for breaching a conditional sentence order. The 47-year-old male is Caucasian, 6’3” tall, weighs 201 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Dylan Johnson is wanted for taking a vehicle without consent. The Caucasian male is 30 years old, 5’7” tall, weighs 155 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Mitchell Sakowski is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order. He is 26 years old, a Caucasian male, standing 6’0” tall, weighing 161 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sonny Gregoire is wanted for assault and mischief. The 32-year-old Aboriginal male is 6’1” tall, weighs 161 lbs and black hair and brown eyes.

Nathan Lobb is wanted for breach of undertaking. Lobb, 38, is a Caucasian male, standing 5’10” tall, weighs 196 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Do not approach or attempt to apprehend these individuals,” said Const. Kelly Brett.

See related: RCMP’s most wanted

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
UPDATE: Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool passes away

Just Posted

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

RCMP’s weekly most wanted

Vernon-North Okanagan detachment seeking five individuals

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

Vernon tax notices issued

Residents have until July 3 to pay and/or collect home owner grant if eligible

UPDATE: Power restored for nearly 3,000

Accident cuts off power to Vernon and Coldstream homes for several hours Wednesday evening

MLA pushing province and pharmaceutical to save Vernon woman

Cystic fibrosis patient can’t afford $20,000/month medication she needs to survive

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

Vernon Flag Family Football Day Sunday

Vernon & District Minor Football Association high on new program

Dental crew brush back United

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association roundup

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction

Upstart Vegas Golden Knights clash with Washington Capitals

Column: Women’s breasts really aren’t that big a deal

A follow after some Princeton, B.C. students gained considerable exposure throughout the province when they dropped their bras

First Nations excluded from Columbia River Treaty talks

Three Indigenous groups in Southern B.C. Interior will not be involved in upcoming talks.

Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

Most Read