Regional District of North Okanagan directors sworn in

Regional District of North Okanagan directors took the oath of office in the swearing-in ceremony, presided over by Judge Jeremy Guild, Nov. 7.

Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton is the new chair, while Amanda Shatzko of Electoral Area C takes the vice-chair seat.

Acton defeated former board chair Bob Fleming, Electoral Area B director, in a vote among directors after both were nominated for the position. Rick Fairbairn of Area D was also nominated but declined to accept.

Fleming was nominated for vice-chairperson but declined the nomination.

The remainder of the board is comprised of directors Fleming, Rick Fairbairn (Area D), Hank Cameron (Area E), Denis Delisle (area F), Shirley Fowler (Armstrong), Jim Garlick (Coldstream) Brian Schreiner (Enderby), Christine Fraser (Spallumcheen), Victor Cumming (Vernon), Akbal Mund (Vernon), Dalvir Nahal (Vernon), and Brian Quiring (Vernon).

Coldstream’s seat was originally going to go to Coun. Doug Dirk, who held the position for years, and had been appointed to the post again but the appointment was changed to Garlick prior to Wednesday’s meeting.

The next meeting will take place Nov. 21.

Fleming may have turned down the vice-chair position for RDNO, but he accepted the same position with the Greater Vernon Advisory Comittee Thursday.

Fleming was nominated, then acclaimed as no other nomination came in.

The chairperson of GVAC will be Vernon Coun. Akbal Mund, nominated and acclaimed.

GVAC consists of Mund, Victor Cumming and Kelly Fehr from the City of Vernon; Garlick and Ruth Hoyte from Coldstream; Fleming and Shatzko.

The Electoral Area Advisory Committee will hold its election of chair and vice-chair Thursday afternoon.

