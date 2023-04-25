Revelstoke Outdoor Art Movement receives large investment from provincial government

A local art group is receiving a big investment from the Province of B.C. to develop new art exhibits to support tourism in Revelstoke.

The provincial government announced on Tuesday (April 25) that they are investing $30 million in enhancing tourism infrastructure, strengthening year-round visitor economy, and supporting sustainability throughout B.C.

The Revelstoke Outdoor Art Movement Association (ROAM) received $98,000 from the provincial government to go towards the development of mobile art exhibits.

This winter, ROAM installed the “Masterpiste Gallery” at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, an installation on the mountain that combines sport and art, including pieces like Le Rêve Le Stoke by Pablo PaCatski, Blue Nudeski by Henri MaPiste, Selfski by Vincent van Snow, and Self-Portrait in a Velvet Snowboard by Skida Kahlo. The artwork is all made from recycled skis, snowboards, and climbing skins that would have otherwise ended up in the landfill.

“This new funding builds on the $15 million previously allocated for 2023 and helps create more vibrant communities for residents and visitors,” stated the province in a press release.

An investment of $20 million is being made by the provincial government to support repairs to Science World in Vancouver, a non-profit science centre that engages learners across the province in science, technology, engineering, art & design and math.

“The past three years have been incredibly difficult for people in the tourism industry,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Our government is proud to invest in the tourism sector to support the people who work in it and to support its sustained recovery. By supporting Science World, we are ensuring families throughout B.C. and all our visitors can continue to create lifelong memories together.”

