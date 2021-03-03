Road dust prompts air quality advisory in Vernon

The advisory will last until the next rainfall or until enough street sweeping work is done

The dust being stirred up on Vernon streets has once again prompted an air quality notice.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and Interior Health have issued a road dust advisory for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter (PM10).

The advisory is expected to stick around until the next rainfall, or until sufficient road sweeping work is done.

Dust levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

“Exposure is a concern for pregnant women, infants and older adults, as well as, individuals with conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, diabetes or respiratory infections such as COVID-19,” a ministry press release states.

People with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous activities until the advisory is lifted.

Sources of PM10 contributing to this air quality episode include road dust from winter traction material along busy and dry road surfaces. PM10 can easily penetrate indoors because of their small size.

The provincial air quality objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours. The 24-hour average PM10 concentration in Vernon as of 8 a.m. today (March 3) is 54.9, compared to Kelowna’s current PM10 of 16.2.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

