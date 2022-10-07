Sewer work lasting approximately two weeks will require some changes to the intersection of Okanagan Landing and Tronson roads. (City of Vernon map)

Road work detours Vernon and Coldstream traffic

Paving work will on Middleton Mountain and sewer work in Okanagan Landing

Upcoming road construction in Vernon and Coldstream will affect traffic in the area for upwards of three weeks.

Repaving work will temporarily interrupt traffic flow on portions of Husband Road, Mt. Thor Drive, Mt. York Drive and Middleton Road from Oct. 11-31 on Middleton Mountain.

In Vernon, a detour will be required for a portion of Okanagan Landing and Tronson roads for the next few weeks while crews upgrade sewer utilities.

Starting as early as 7 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 11), a partial closure, temporarily restricting left turns, will be in effect for the intersection of Okanagan Landing and Tronson roads. The work is expected to take two weeks to complete but timelines may change if emergencies arise.

In Coldstream, the paving work will reduce traffic to one land and/or temporarily be closed during the project. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and obey all signage and on-site personnel.

Access to area businesses will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.

Motorists should watch for adjusted travel routes and expect short delays, and are reminded to slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures.

ConstructionDrivingVernon

 

Traffic flow will be temporarily interrupted on portions of Husband Road, Mt. Thor Drive, Mt. York Drive, and Middleton Road to facilitate repaving in the area on the map shown in red. The work will take place from Oct. 11-31, 2022. (District of Coldstream photo)

(District of Coldstream photo)
