Rollover on Highway 97 detours traffic north of Vernon

A vehicle rollover on Highway 97 north of Vernon has traffic rerouting to Old Kamloops Road Sunday night.
The crash took place shortly before 8 p.m. between Old Kamloops Road and Stepping Stones Road.
According to emergency crews, a second minor crash took place in the area after the rollover.
Traffic has been slowed in the area.
Incident in #Hwy97 north of #vernonbc. Traffic detouring on Old Kamloops Road. Multiple emergency vehicles on scene @DriveBC @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/rbdI1Nuj7c
— Jen Zielinski (she/her) (@Jen_zee) October 31, 2022
It is unknown if the crash resulted in injuries to the occupants.
More to come.