Rollover on Highway 97 detours traffic north of Vernon

A pair of crashes occurred on the highway Sunday night

A vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of Vernon has traffic rerouted to Old Kamloops Road Sunday night, Oct. 30, 2022. (Jen Zielinski photo)

A vehicle rollover on Highway 97 north of Vernon has traffic rerouting to Old Kamloops Road Sunday night.

The crash took place shortly before 8 p.m. between Old Kamloops Road and Stepping Stones Road.

According to emergency crews, a second minor crash took place in the area after the rollover.

Traffic has been slowed in the area.

It is unknown if the crash resulted in injuries to the occupants.

More to come.

Brendan Shykora

Highway 97motor vehicle crashVernon