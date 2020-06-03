Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers will be around schools in the region enforcing school zone speed limits as students return to class amid pandemic. (RCMP)

School zones in effect: Vernon RCMP

Schools reopen amid COVID and police out to enforce 30 km/h speed limit

School is back in session for around 35 per cent of Vernon students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and police are reminding motorists that school zones are in effect until summer holidays.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will be patrolling in and around elementary and secondary schools in the region to enforce the 30 km/h limit.

“The younger children are especially excited to be back in school and may have forgotten the rules for crossing the road safely,” media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“We would like to remind everyone to slow down, not only around our schools, but near parks and beaches as well.”

School zones are in effect between 8-5 p.m. on regular school days.

Drivers caught exceeding the 30-kilometre limit could face fines ranging from $196 to $253 and three points.

