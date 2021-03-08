Scooter struck in downtown Vernon

Emergency personnel are on scene in downtown Vernon Monday morning, March 8, for a report of a person on a scooter being struck.
The incident occurred on 30th Avenue and 31st Street shortly before 10:30 a.m.
More to come.
Traffic may be affected around 30th Avenue
Emergency personnel are on scene in downtown Vernon Monday morning, March 8, for a report of a person on a scooter being struck.
The incident occurred on 30th Avenue and 31st Street shortly before 10:30 a.m.
More to come.
Staff recommending 0.84% Consumer Price Index hike to monthly stipends
Rotary Club sees success in unique COVID-friendly lobster dinner event
Expressions of Time is a beloved asset to the local business community
Harwinder Sandhu to speak in local panel hosted by CFUW later tonight
The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day
Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo
A Penticton adventure company collected 200 ticks last year to be studied for Lyme Disease
Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters
Some commercial peanut butter ingredients can be harmful to dogs
Additional closures will be needed in May as a part of Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project
International Women’s Day was first celebrated on March 19, 1911, in Austria,… Continue reading
Fortunately, the skier found his way out of the area
Axel Merckx pushed the event to September in hopes of a ‘full Fondo experience’
Allan Young died after an incident in downtown Nelson last summer
Community Foundation North Okanagan seeks applicants for its annual Smart and Caring Grants program
Team B.C. falls to 0-2 Sunday, March 7, with 10-7 loss to Wild Card 1 entry from Manitoba
Zach Anderson raised funds and depression awareness in memory of Glenn Mitchell
Two staff members and 10 residents at Cottonwoods Care Centre have tested positive for COVID-19
Meghan said she struggled with concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin colour
When out in public, CDC says guidance about masks, large gatherings and physical distancing still apply