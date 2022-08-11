Second Vernon councillor seeks re-election

Kelly Fehr looking to serve city for a second term

A proponent of equality, who works to help the city’s most vulnerable citizens, is looking to keep his seat on Vernon council.

Kelly Fehr officially announced Thursday, Aug. 11 that he is seeking re-election.

“Serving the people of Vernon as a City Councillor has been a great honor over the last four years. I believe serving our community as an elected public servant is about engaging with all members of the community and understanding what makes a difference in their lives and the lives of their children. It is about being involved in community based, solution focused initiatives that make Vernon a better place for everyone,” Fehr said.

Fehr’s list of core municipal governance goals have been and continue to be:

• Fair and equal representation for all people regardless of sex, race, creed, social or economic status.

• Increase affordable and accessible housing options.

• Ongoing investments into core infrastructure.

• Maintain and strengthen relationships with regional, indigenous, provincial, and federal partners.

• Strengthen the social fabric of the community through access to support services, employment opportunities, the arts, athletics, and natural spaces.

• Community safety through adequate funding and advocacy for RCMP, bylaw enforcement, mental health and substance use services.

• Investing in environmental initiatives, both community based and for Vernon.

• Long term, fiscally responsible and sustainable planning with a focus on utilizing best practices.

“I know the value of being connected and represented, that’s why I am running for re-election,” Fehr said.

The long-time Vernon resident is perhaps best known for the affordable housing and anti-poverty advocacy work he has been involved in for over a decade, mainly with Turning Points Collaborative Society.

He has served on boards and committees at all three levels of government and has been an active volunteer in Vernon.

“I believe giving back is vital to a healthy community. It has been important to me to mentor leadership by walking alongside all segments of our population. By being willing to listen, learn and by attempting to understand the different experiences and truths people have.”

Fehr’s name will be on the ballot during municipal elections Oct. 15. He is the second city council member to announce his intentions, Coun. Teresa Durning is also seeking re-election.

For more information visit kellyfehr.org.

