The Sustainable Environment Network Society hosts its annual Seedy Saturday event March 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Morning Star file photo)

Seedy Saturday returning to Vernon

Popular event hosted by Sustainable Environment Network Society set for March 21 at rec centre

Seeds will be the stars of the show Saturday, March 21, at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

The Sustainable Environment Network Society (SENS) hosts its annual Seedy Saturday event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day celebrates seeds, gardening, bees, local food and the community.

On hand will be locally grown heirloom seeds, starts, plants and garden products, as well as locally produced food, honey and more.

READ MORE: Vernon kicks off spring with Seedy Saturday

There will be a free community seed exchange, educational displays, children’s activities and inspiring plant and garden speakers.

Admission is by donation ($2 suggestion).


