Sewer break adds to Vernon’s Tronson Road construction

City of Vernon crews are currently repairing a sewer main break along Tronson Road in Okanagan Landing. The road is closed because of the break and ongoing construction. Detours are in effect. (City of Vernon photo)

No service disruption reported; repairs expected to be done by 5 p.m.; road closed for construction

City of Vernon crews are currently repairing a sewer force main break along Tronson Road.

There are currently no service disruptions reported in the area.

The sewer main repair work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. today. Please note, that this timeline may change if delays or emergencies arise.

A reminder to motorists that Tronson Road is closed due to previously scheduled utility works and road construction. Detours are available via Lakeshore Road and Bella Vista Road.

If you are in the area, please be aware of heavy trucks and equipment traveling on Lakeshore Road between the Tronson lift station and Cummins Road.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and be courteous to other residents and workers in construction and detour zones. Please obey all traffic control measures.

READ MORE: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP seek missing woman

READ MORE: Artists get creative juices flowing on Okanagan Rail Trail



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

infrastructureVernon