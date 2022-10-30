Sewer flushing to make noise, slow traffic on Kalamalka Road

Work is being done between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 4

Sanitary sewer flushing will take place on Kalamalka Road from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2022. (City of Vernon photo)

Some early morning sewer main flushing and inspection work will cause some noise and traffic disruptions on Kalamalka Road.

The City of Vernon says as early as Monday, Oct. 31, crews will be working along portions of Kalamalka Lake Road between Browne Road and Guilford Court from 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. each morning until Friday, Nov. 4.

Accounting for the early work times is the fact that the project includes CCTV inspection of the infrastructure, which means the work needs to be done when there is less flow moving through the sewer system.

While main flushing is taking place, residents in the area may hear some noise.

“Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions; however, it is recommended area residents keep their windows closed overnight, if possible,” the city said.

A Coldstream media release says traffic will be reduced to single-lane alternating on the affected area of Kalamalka Road.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures.

Brendan Shykora

DrivingTrafficVernon