‘She’s my baby’: Lake Country man searches for missing parrot

The Senegal parrot escaped from her cage Wednesday evening in the Carr’s Lake area

A Lake Country man is hoping the community can help find Boo, his Senegal parrot that went missing Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Contributed)

A Lake Country man is hoping the community can help find a beloved Senegal parrot who escaped from her cage Wednesday evening.

Eli Barrodale says Boo, his year-and-a-half old parrot, escaped from her cage and flew out of sight while on his deck at McCreight Road in the Carr’s Landing area around 7 p.m. Aug. 12.

“The one thing that she’s scared of is curtains,” Barrodale said, explaining it was the curtains leading out to his deck that caused Boo to squirm free from her cage.

The fully flighted bird is about eight inches tall, coloured green with a yellow chest and grey head.

“She’s basically my baby,” he said. “I don’t really want kids, I just want her in my life. It’s pretty devastating.”

After nearly two days, Barrodale’s concern for Boo is only getting more pronounced.

“I have been going all out,” Barrodale said of his efforts to track Boo down while balancing online coursework. He says he’s searched his neighbourhood for hours on both Wednesday and Thursday night, calling her name.

“When I call her name she always responds, and I haven’t heard a single response,” he said. “So I’m assuming she’s further than our neighbourhood, and after a day and a half she could be anywhere for all we know, or even dead in the bush, eaten by a raccoon.”

Barrodale says Boo doesn’t have much stamina and also won’t know how to fend for herself in the wild.

“She’s probably exhausted and not flying around too much at the moment,” he said.

Barrodale asks people in the Carr’s Landing area to keep their eyes peeled. If you see Boo, call him at 250-801-9864.

Brendan Shykora

