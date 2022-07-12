Canoe Journey file photo

Shuswap canoe journey pulls Indigenous, law enforcement and public together

More than 400 participants paddling for 8 days

Eight days, 25 canoes, more than 400 participants.

Indigenous people, youth, police and public service personnel are uniting for the Together Canoe Journey, following a two-year hiatus.

Paddlers will enter the Shuswap River Tuesday, July 12 at Tuey Park in Enderby to start their journey.

The 20th journey, hosted by the Splatsin, Cstélnec (Adams Lake), Simpcw, and Tsq’escenemc (Canim Lake) First Nations, in cooperation with Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, promotes healing, reconciliation and respect for Indigenous host nations, as well as the sharing of Indigenous cultures.

Canoes will travel to Mara Lake, Pierre’s Point and Blind Bay on Shuswap Lake, among their stops. It will wrap up at Green Lake, a traditional summer gathering place for the Secwépemc People, on July 20.

Since 2001, Indigenous communities have partnered with community groups, police and other provincial and federal agencies for this journey.

The event was inspired by the 1997 Vision Quest Journey along B.C.’s west coast, which saw Indigenous Peoples and the RCMP visiting Indigenous communities along the way.

Indigenous

