SilverStar opens Saturday

Apline Opening Delay comes to an end

Mother Nature has pulled through to allow SilverStar to open up for all skiers and snowboarders Saturday.

Nordic opened on Nov. 16, and the trails remain in great shape with 52km still open, throughout our 55km trail network.

Alpine skiing this Saturday will open with 14 runs and two lifts – the Des Schumann Summit Express (DRS) Gondola as well as the Silver Queen chairlift.

See related: Alpine season delayed at SilverStar

“With the new snow this week and the cooler alpine temperature, it has helped to fill in a few spots on the hill that was needed in order to get our upper mountain open,” said Ian Jenkins, Director of Sales and Marketing at SilverStar Mountain Resort. “With our focus being on a high quality and safe environment for our guests to enjoy, SilverStar is pleased to announce we are ready to go. Conditions change quickly and early season conditions exist; we advise our guests to stay in bounds and be safe. It’s going to be a long, fantastic season.”

Opening Day festivities will begin at 8am and as the countdown commences we will be offering hot chocolate and donuts to all guests who come early. Be one of the first 8 guests who receive ‘First Chair’ on the DRS Gondola by testing your SilverStar knowledge in a fun game of trivia and correctly answering some skill testing question.

Please note that it will be the upper mountain opening and there will be very limited beginner terrain. If a guest has never ridden a lift before or wants to learn to ski or ride for the first time, we recommend they wait until we have more beginner terrain and lifts open.

The Des Schumann Summit Express will have a capacity of 1,200 guests per hour, and transports our guests at a third of the time as the old Summit Express.

See related: SilverStar officially opens gondola

