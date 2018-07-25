Small blaze reported east of Vernon

A new wildfire was reported by BC Wildfire Service near Sugar Lake Road

A new wildfire was reported by BC Wildfire Service near Sugar Lake Road, approximately 60 km east of Vernon on Wednesday night.

RELATED: Okanagan wildfire round-up: Remaining evacuation alerts rescinded

As with most newly reported fires, this blaze is listed at .01 hectares in size. There was no cause listed on this fire as yet.

Meanwhile, the small spot size fire that sparked on Monday near Enderby is under control.

RELATED: All evacuation alerts north of Summerland rescinded

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of that blaze.

Follow me on Twitter @johnkwhite
Email me john.white@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

Just Posted

Urban beekeeping in Vernon urged

Residents wants bylaw tweaked to allow urban beekeeping in all Vernon zones

Astrocolor brings techno beat to Kelowna

Victoria group to perform Center of Gravity after-concert

Police track stolen vehicle to Silver Star Resort

The RCMP Air Services unit was called in Wednesday to track suspected car thieves.

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Remaining evacuation alerts rescinded

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

New scholarships for UBC grad students

Province kicks in $6 million for post-graduate studies support

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

Small blaze reported east of Vernon

A new wildfire was reported by BC Wildfire Service near Sugar Lake Road

Update: Spences Bridge wildfire now under control

Evacuation Alerts in the area have been rescinded to All Clear.

Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton

Trevor Linden, Vancouver Canucks ‘amicably’ agree to part ways

After four years as president of hockey operations, team legend steps down

Vernon area rich with camping options

The annual Camp Saint Volodymyr runs during the second week of August.

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

All evacuation alerts north of Summerland rescinded

Properties had been under alert because of wildfire risk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Most Read