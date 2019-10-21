Snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

Ski season just around the corner

SilverStar Mountain Resort was blanketed in the white stuff over the weekend. (SilverStar Mountain Resort)

Winter is coming.

SilverStar Mountain Resort got some of the white stuff over the weekend and people are getting excited.

The Bannister GM webcams caught the weather event over the weekend and by 9:32 a.m. on Monday morning, there was a blanket of white over the entire resort and SilverStar’s Facebook friends are elated.

“Someone did the snow dance and I’m very grateful to that person,” one commenter said. “Keeping doing snow dances, whoever you are, please.”

This Saturday is the Last Chance Season Pass purchase and pickup at Bannister GM in Vernon. It’s also the last chance to sign up for Early Bird Lesson vouchers and Local Programs. But this can only mean one thing: ski season is right around the corner.

The Pass Pickup event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Oct. 26, and runs until 5 p.m.

