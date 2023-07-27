Sold! – Lumby’s bottle and recycling depot changing hands; business likely to close

Aug. 17 will be the last day for the depot owned and operated by Venture Training in Vernon

The Venture Bottle and Recyling Depot in Lumby has been sold. The last day of operation will be Aug. 17. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Village of Lumby residents will have to look elsewhere to recycle bottles and cans.

The For Sale sign is coming out of the front window of the Venture Bottle and Recycling Depot on Miller Street – owned and operated by the Vernon and District Association for Community Living (Venture Training).

Rumours circulating around the village that the depot would be closing down will likely come to fruition.

“We have reached an agreement with a buyer,” said Ryan Cucheron, director of operations for Venture Training on Thursday, July 27. “As of Aug. 17, that will be the last day VDACL owns the bottle depot business and the building it’s in.”

Sale price and buyer were not disclosed.

Asked if the new owner would continue to use the facility as a bottle and recycling depot, Cucheron said, “I don’t believe so,” meaning village residents may have to go to Vernon or further for recycling purposes.

“The licence will be coming out for tender for the area, so anyone is welcome to bid on that,” he added.

Venture Training has been trying to sell the business and building for more than a year.

They’ve spent close to a decade operating what was originally developed as a business/program that helped offer job skills and skills to get employment for adults with developmental disabilities.

“Over the years, interest in it (program/business) has waned in terms of the participants wanting to go out there,” said Cucheron.

“It’s not in our mandate to keep it going for what we are. We’re a non-profit organization that creates housing, employment skills and day programs for adults with developmental disabilities.

“It just wasn’t fitting in with what we’re moving toward.”

There are currently seven employees at the bottle and recycling depot.

The Village of Lumby website shows a curbside recycling pickup program in place but anything not suited for curbside pickup could be taken to the bottle depot or the Lumby Diversion and Disposal Facility.

The landfill will accept beverage containers, packaging and paper products (as per recyclebc.ca), batteries, electronics, light bulbs, light fixtures, outdoor electric power equipment, small appliances and power tools, paint and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

