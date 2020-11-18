Some vehicles again allowed over bridge east of Enderby

Ministry of Transportation opens Baxter Bridge to vehicles less than 5,000kg GVS as of 5 pm Thursday

Good news late Thursday, Nov. 19, for traffic users of the Baxter Bridge east of Enderby.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced it would open the bridge at 5 p.m. Thursday to cars and pickups under 5,000 kilograms Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

“Cars and pick-up trucks under 5,000kg GVW will be able to cross daily between 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. the following morning,” said ministry bridge area manager Chad Marsh. “At 8 a.m. the same closures we have done this week will apply and there will be pedestrian-only, no vehicles, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.”

The bridge was discovered to have severe structural issues and was closed by the ministry on Monday, Nov. 9.

Repairs started soon after and the ministry is pleased with everyone’s patience.

“I’ve had several reports of neighbors helping each other and being very kind to workers as well,” said Marsh. “The repairs are going very well and it looks like we will be able to work through the weekend to help speed repairs up. Our original estimate still appears very much achievable.”

For general pedestrian crossings, crews begin working at 8 a.m. and pedstrian crossings go at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. (no vehicles unless light emergency vehicle). Crews finish work for the day at 5 p.m. and the bridge will be open to cars and trucks under 5,000kg GVW until 8 a.m. the following morning.

School crossings, or for arriving at the same time as school kids may cross at these times as well:

7:10 a.m.; 8:30 a.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 3:50 p.m.

The ministry has estimated bridge repairs will take between three-to-six weeks to complete.

