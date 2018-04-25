Spall hosts PV Road open house

Major road reconstruction project set to begin shortly

Spallumcheen residents and businesses are invited to attend Monday’s open house to learn more about road design, construction, and scheduling for the Township of Spallumcheen’s Pleasant Valley Road Improvement project.

The open house runs from 3 to 7 p.m. at the township hall on Spallumcheen Way.

“As previously announced at the December open house, construction will start soon on the 4.7-kilometre stretch of road between Highway 97A and the City of Armstrong border,” said Tyler McNeill, deputy manager of operations for the township.

“Learn more about the project, talk to mayor and council and project team members, and enjoy refreshments with your neighbours.”

McNeill said project team members also want to hear about any specific road access needs people might have (e.g., business deliveries, family event) so they can do their best to accommodate.

Can’t make it? View the information on the township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca and sign-up for e-mail Project Updates at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.


