Spallumcheen continues flood watch

Rain forecast for the weekend has the Township of Spallumcheen keeping an eye on potential flooding.

Conditions are improving on Stepney Road, which is open to local traffic since being closed earlier this week.

“With the projected rain over the weekend the EOC will continue to remain active at this time to continue to monitor the situation.

A sandbagging station is set up at the Township Public Works shop located at 1511 Eagle Rock Rd. A second sandbagging station has been set up at the intersection of Stepney Cross Road and Stepney Rd North for those in the area. Shovels are not provided.

“The southern portion of our community is no longer on a stream flow advisory and the northern portion is on a flood watch as per the map posted

on the river forecast center,” said deputy corporate officer Lisa Gyorkos. “With the current flows, we will be monitoring the creeks and culverts twice a day.”

McCallan Bridge has receded to a point where it is now flowing as normal.

Sneesby Creek has also greatly dropped and is now flowing normally.

The remaining creeks and culverts are flowing normally.

